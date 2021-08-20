Data suggests the pandemic has led to academic and mental health issues in children

Kaiser Family Foundation researchers asked more than 1,200 parents of kids under 18 about academic success, mental health and child care. They found 39% of parents said at least one of their kids fell behind in school during the pandemic. More than a third of parents said their child fell behind in their social and behavioral development.