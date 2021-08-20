DHEC: 5,238 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as Wednesday.

DHEC reports 4,009 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,229 probable cases for a total of 5,238 cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 25 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 31 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 681,659 cases of COVID-19 and 10,213 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 36,682 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.5%.

According to the department, a total of 4,175,182 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 54.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.