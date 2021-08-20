More people getting vaccinated, but experts report rise in hospitalizations

CNN– Experts say more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but hospitalizations are on the rise.

Hospitalization rates for people under 50 are setting new records. The biggest jump is in people ages 30-39 and kids under 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those rates are up more than 30%, but only about half the population is fully vaccinated and there’s still no approved vaccine for kids under 12.

The school year has started for many, putting kids in the middle of the mask debate. President Joe Biden has asked his education secretary to use his authority against governors standing in the way of school officials.