Newberry County Sheriff: 15 arrested during investigation into check cashing ring

1/15 SIMS, SHAWON ERNQUAN Shawon Ernquan Sims Source: Newberry County Detention Center

2/15 Martin, Timothy De Darius Timothy De Darius Martin Source: Newberry County Detention Center

3/15 SIMS, ANGELIEAN Angeliean Sims Source: Newberry County Detention Center

4/15 HENLEY, DEANDRE SEANDELL Deandre Seandell Henley Source: Newberry County Detention Center

5/15 JACKSON, BREAZAE ELISE Breazae Elise Jackson Source: Newberry County Detention Center



6/15 LINDSAY, TY’NEISHA OCEONA Ty'neisha Oceona Lindsay Source: Newberry County Detention Center

7/15 GORIE, BENJAMIN DAMIN Benjamin Damin Gorie Source: Newberry County Detention Center

8/15 Newman, Tyquisha Alante Tyquisha Alante Newman Source: Newberry County Detention Center

9/15 Mason, Tony Rodriquez Tony Rodriquez Mason Source: Newberry County Detention Center

10/15 KIBLER, JAMEL SHEMAR Jamel Shemar Kibler Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office



11/15 COLEMAN, ARKEVIS RASHAD Arkevis Rashad Coleman Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

12/15 GARY, ISIS NYASHA Isis Nyasha Gary Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

13/15 MARTIN, STANLEY AHMAAD Stanley Ahmaad Martin Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

14/15 Ruff, Linda Kay Linda Kay Ruff Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

15/15 Praylow, Aleera Daijanna Aleera Daijanna Praylow Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office































COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 15 individuals have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a check cashing ring. Authorities say this scheme defrauded banks and businesses out of over $70,000.

This investigation is being carried out by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Newberry City Police and Prosperity Police.

Law enforcement says they were notified of a check casing scheme, involving replicating routing and account numbers form legitimate checks. Investigators say multiple checks were reprinted using high end printing. Officials say they discovered checks were manufactured and passed through an account number from the Newberry County Inmate Trust Fund. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says he contacted SLED for assistance since some of the checks were passed outside of Newberry County.

Sheriff Foster said, “this investigation is ongoing as checks are being processed and other businesses and banks are calling law enforcement to file the forgery activity”. “As this investigation continues, we expect more arrest to follow,” said Sheriff Foster. “This ring has cost mostly small businesses tens of thousands of dollars in an economy in which they can’t afford to lose any revenue, according to Sheriff Foster.” Foster went on to say, “this was more than passing bad checks, this was an organized effort to defraud our local businesses out of a considerable amount of money. When this happens, we all lose because the businesses, mostly small locally owned ones, have to raise prices or go out of business all-together.”

Sheriff Foster says the following 15 individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation:

Shawon Ernquan Sims (21) Five counts of forgery, four counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Timothy De Darius Martin (26) Obtaining property under false pretense, two counts of conspiracy and financial transaction card fraud.

Angeliean Sims (22) Two counts of forgery

Deandre Seandell Henley (22) Two counts of forgery, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Breazae Elise Jackson (22) Two counts of forgery

Ty’neisha Oceona Lindsay (25) Forgery

Benjamin Damin Gorie (22) Forgery

Tyquisha Alante Newman (24) Eight counts of forgery

Tony Rodriquez Mason (21) Forgery

Jamel Shemar Kibler (21) Three counts of forgery and three counts of conspiracy

Arkevis Rashad Coleman (19) Forgery

Isis Nyasha Gary (24) Two counts of forgery

Stanley Ahmaad Martin Jr. (19) Two counts of forgery

Linda Kay Ruff (56) Forgery

Aleera Daijanna Praylow (22) Forgery

