ESPN: Travis Etienne likely out for 2021 NFL season with Lisfranc injury, source says

Test results Tuesday revealed that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot that is likely to end his 2021 NFL season, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Etienne will undergo surgery for the injury, the source said.

Etienne suffered the injury in the Jaguars’ preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. He caught one pass for 3 yards and carried the ball once for 1 yard before the injury.

The Jaguars drafted Etienne 25th overall in April, and coach Urban Meyer said he planned on having him line up at receiver in addition to running back, similar to the way Meyer used Percy Harvin at Florida.

Etienne left Clemson as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher (4,752 yards).

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.