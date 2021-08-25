Dutch Fork High School football player who collapsed & died is identified

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the Dutch Fork High School football player that collapsed during practice on Tuesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib, 17, later died at Prisma Health-Parkridge.

She says the Coroner’s Office is working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to fully investigate this incident.

Lexington Richland School District 5 says they will offer students additional counselors and district support over the next few days.

The Dutch Fork High School Football team says a memorial has been set up on the field for Jack.

Tweeting ‘The pain we all feel is immeasurable. Please keep our team, our Dutch Fork family, and especially the family of our

@AlkhatibJack lifted in prayers. There is a tribute memorial on our football field. Psalm 34:18 We love you Jack #FoxForever

https://twitter.com/dfhsfootball