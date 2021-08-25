South Carolina State University celebrates 125 years

The School hosted a commemoration at exactly 1:25 pm Wednesday

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University celebrated their 125th anniversary on Wednesday.

The School hosted a commemoration at exactly 1:25 pm.

And now the University President says the school is kicking off a fundraising campaign for an endowment.

SC State University was founded in 1896 as South Carolina’s only public higher education institution for African American students.