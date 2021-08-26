Lexington Police: Person barricaded in shed

Police say Robert Street is closed, between North Church Street and Cladius Street due to the barricaded subject

LEXINGTON,, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police say a person has barricaded themselves in a shed in a backyard off Roberts Street. Police say Robert Street is closed, between North Church Street and Claudius Street.

Police say the Crisis Negotiations Team is on scene and speaking to the person over a phone.

Police say neighbors in the area have been removed from their homes and there is no threat to others.

But a reminder that Roberts Street closed, South Church Street to Claudius Street.

This is a developing story. ABC Columbia News has a crew on scene and will bring you live updates online and on air.