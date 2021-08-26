Richland One hiring school bus drivers with signing bonuses

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District One is looking to hire 35 school bus drivers and they’re offering signing bonuses.

District officials say new bus drivers will receive a $500 signing bonus, plus Richland One offers paid CDL training for interested applicants who do not have a commercial driver’s license and bus driver certification for those who do.

They also offer health and dental coverage, as well as college tuition reimbursement for bus drivers who want to pursue a higher education degree.

The district says they need new drivers in order to address a 6 percent decrease in staffing that closely reflects the shortage of bus drivers in school districts across the state and nation.

According to Richland One, on top of the 5 percent increase for bus driver pay in the state’s budget for 2022, their bus drivers will also get a 4.5 percent increase approved by the district’s Board of School Commissioners for bus drivers and other non-teaching staff.

Officials say applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma (or GED) and pass rigorous South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) background checks.

To apply, visit Richland One’s website, click on the Employment tab then click on Apply Online.

You will then go to External Applicants then click on Start an Application for Employment.