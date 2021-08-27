Remote learning set for Three Lexington District Two Schools temporarily

The District says on Monday Northside Middle and Pine Ridge Middle School will begin remote learning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Three Lexington Two schools are moving temporarily from in-person classes to remote learning.

On Friday, Cayce Elementary students and teachers began remote learning. They are set to return to campus on September 9.

The District says on Monday two more schools will go remote, Northside Middle and Pine Ridge Middle School.

Students and staff at the schools will begin remote learning on August 30-September 9. The District says students are tentatively scheduled to return to campus September 10.

District officials say the decision is due to the impact of COVID-19 on students, staff and school operations at the Lexington Two schools. Officials say it is tied not only to the number of students and staff who are positive, but the number of students and staff who are quarantined.

In addition, no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events will take place during the remote learning period.

The District says free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11am-12pm on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2. Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.