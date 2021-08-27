Students and Teachers begin remote learning at Cayce Elementary

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Friday, students and teachers at Cayce Elementary began remote learning.

Lexington District Two officials said the temporary move will last two weeks with students tentatively scheduled to return to class Thursday, September 9.

District officials say the decision is due to the impact of COVID-19 on students, staff and school operations at the Lexington Two school. Officials say it is tied not only to the number of students and staff who are positive, but the number of students and staff who are quarantined.

According to officials, as of Thursday afternoon, roughly 16 percent of students were positive or in quarantine, nearly 17 percent of staff were out for illness and quarantine.

In addition, no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events will take place during the remote learning period.

The District says free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11am-12pm on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2. Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.