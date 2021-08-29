Sunday marks 16 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

On August 29, 2005 Katrina made landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS–Sunday marks 16 years since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast.

The category-three storm caused severe flooding to a number of cities, including New Rrleans, which suffered catastrophic damage when levees failed.

More than 1,800 fatalities were attributed to Katrina across the Gulf region.

Financial damage from Katrina was estimated at $125 billion dollars.