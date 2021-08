Ribbon cutting ceremony at Saluda River Greenway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get outside and enjoy the scenery of the Saluda Riverwalk. On Monday, a ribbon cutting for the Saluda River Greenway took place off Candi Lane. The new walkway, which is already open, is part of a three phase project to let residents see and enjoy the beauties of our local rivers.

Leaders hopes the project will eventually connect Saluda Shoals Park and the Lake Murray Dam.