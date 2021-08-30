SC Red Cross sends volunteers to the Gulf Coast to assist with Hurricane Ida relief

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Disaster workers from South Carolina are on the Gulf Coast helping with Hurricane Ida relief. The Red Cross of South Carolina says disaster workers left Friday to pre-position shelter and relief supplies in advance of the storm. As of Friday, officials say 10 volunteers from the Palmetto State were deployed to the Gulf Coast.

To donate to the Red Cross, and help their efforts in the Gulf Coast, visit www.redcross.org.