Consumer News: Prices at the pump going up more, Farmers’ Almanac predicts chilly winter and more!

CNN– The Delta variant is forcing companies, both big and small, to delay return to office plans. Many of the tech industry’s biggest companies that were first to shut down offices at the start of the pandemic, are now joining the growing list of tech giants delaying plans to go back. Mandy Gaither explains why experts say companies should be ready to make more adjustments.

Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump go up even more. According to AAA, the national average is currently $3.15. An executive with GasBuddy says he expects gas prices to increase between 5-15 cents per gallon. The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast. Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

Now may be time to stock up on warm clothing. The 2022 edition of the Farmers ‘Almanac is forecasting an extra chilly winter for Americans this year. The almanac predicts below average temperatures across most of the United States. The almanac’s editor says this winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we have seen in years.