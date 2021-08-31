Employers should be ready to make more adjustments

With COVID cases continuing to rise, returning to work in person could be delayed
CNN,

(CNN) — The Delta variant is forcing companies, both big and small to delay their return to office plans.
many of the tech industry’s biggest companies that debated shutting down offices at the start of the pandemic are now joining the growing list of tech giants delaying plans to go back.

Mandy Gaither breaks down why experts say companies should be ready to make more adjustments.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Health, National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts