“No Judge, No Jail” Bench Warrant Resolution event in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is hosting a bench warrant resolution event called “No Judge, No Jail.”

Curtis spoke with Solicitor Byron Gipson about the event at the Trinity Educational Community Center of the Trinity Baptist Church on 2521 Richland Street.

It takes place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the following dates:

August 31

September 1

September 7

September 8

This event allows people from Richland County to vacate non-violent felony bench warrants (missed court dates) and child support warrants without the fear of being arrested.

Masks are required for entry.

For more information, please call the Solicitor’s Office at (803) 576-1800 or email scsolicitor5@richlandcountysc.gov.