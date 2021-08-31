Sumter PD looking for missing man last who last heard from Sunday

1/2 Robert R. Anderson Robert R. Anderson Source: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Robert R. Anderson Truck White Chevy Silverado Source: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are looking for a man reported missing after he did not show up for work on Monday. Police say loved ones and associates of 34-year-old Robert R. Anderson, of Cheyne Street, last heard from him around 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, Anderson was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate “QIW168.” He is described as 5’11” tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing an orange plaid shirt, dark jeans and a black ball cap.

If you have any information about where Anderson may be, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.