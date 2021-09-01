Dept. of Education releases report cards for the state’s schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Education released report cards for the state, it’s districts and schools that reflect the 2020-2021 school year.

State education leaders say the results show the alarming impact of last year’s virtual instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Molly Spearman says the results show an achievement gaps and the need for in classroom instruction.

“The state assessment results reflected on the 2021 report cards confirm the alarming trends we have observed from locally administered formative assessments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These achievement gaps, particularly amongst our youngest learners, demonstrate just how much learning has been disrupted and how important it is for every student to be face to face with their teacher every day. Fortunately, every school and district has been equipped with the tools to track and respond to unfinished learning long before the release of these results and have already begun to deploy resources and programs to address individual student needs and overall academic achievement.”

For a complete look at this year’s report cards go to screportcards.com.