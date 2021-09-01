DHEC: Young people and the unvaccinated drive up COVID-19 infections

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the chief factor driving the state’s coronavirus case numbers are the unvaccinated and young people. Officials say ages 11-20 are now the most likely to test positive, followed by children from newborn to age 10.

While the latter group is unable to receive their vaccines, DHEC says every eligible South Carolinian should get the vaccine as soon as possible. Doctors added that South Carolina now has more than 800 cases of the Delta variant.