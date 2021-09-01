Lexinton County Coroner releases name of woman killed in collision on Mineral Springs Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the name of a woman killed in a vehicle collision on Mineral Springs Road on August 31. The coroner says 64-year-old Wanda Williams Nichols, of West Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Investigators say she was wearing her seatbelt.

According to investigators, she was driving a car which collided with another vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.