Local Living: Blippi coming to Columbia this month, Town of Chapin Labor Day Festival this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

September is National Voter Registration Month. Throughout the month, the South Carolina Election Commission are encouraging residents to register to vote and update their address. Officials say there are more than 200 local elections coming up on November 2, and if you want to have your voice heard the latest you can register is October 3.

The Town of Chapin is hosting their annual Labor Day Festival. The fun-filled event includes a parade, concerts, food and much more! It will take place in the Beaufort Street District this Friday through Labor Day on Monday. For more information on hours and specific events visit chapinsc.com.

Blippi the Musical is showing at the Township Auditorium this Sunday. Kids ages 2-7 can enjoy the lovable character from the small screen on stage. It will show at 2 p.m., and you can purchase your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

The Columbia Museum of Art is having their free first Thursday this week. You can enjoy free admission at the museum and tour galleries as well as pop-up art shows from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. You can also purchase beer or wine from the Whig on Main Street.