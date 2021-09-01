Richland County deputies need help identifying suspect from church burglary on Old Percival Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in a church burglary on August 18.

Investigators say the burglary happened at Midway Independent Methodist Church on Old Percival Road. Authorities say the man broke into the church through a window and stole a video camera used by the church for streaming, before he left through a door.

According to RCSD, surveillance video shows the man attempt to cover his face as he walks by, but a tattoo is later visible on his right calf.

Anyone with information about who this man is should submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

