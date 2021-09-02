GMC Thursday Headlines: Infants Found, Infrastructure announcement & Victim identified in collision

Thursday headlines: The State Department of Transportation has an announcement on infrastructure today and Lexington county coroner’s office identified the victim of a collision.

Also, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of two infants, officials say were alone inside a vehicle, Wednesday.

According to deputies they responded to Wilson Boulevard around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Once they arrived, officials say the located the two infants inside the same vehicle and were unresponsive. Deputies say both babies were pronounced dead by EMS when they arrived at the daycare center.

Right now authorities say it is still unclear whether any of the employees of the Sunshine House had any involvement in the incident, and continue actively investigating.