Richland County Coroner releases name of teen who died after accident on Peace Haven Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who died after an accident that occurred on Peace Haven Road and Holly Bickley Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the driver of a 1995 Ford Mustang went off the right side of the road and hit several trees. Troopers say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected, then taken to an area hospital and died.

Coroner Rutherford says the victim was 17-year-old Jackson M. Harper, of Chapin.