Local Living: Visit the State Museum Planetarium, Town of Chapin hosting its Labor Day Festival and more!

There is a lot of money up for grabs in this weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. The Mega Millions drawing is Friday and it’s top prize is currently $323 million. Powerball has its drawing Saturday, and anyone who hits that jackpot is bringing home a cool $367 million. The odds of winning either is about one in 300 million, so don’t quit your job just yet.

The South Carolina State Museum is offering a special deal for a unique look at our planet. The museum is offering a buy one get one deal for tickets to its Planetarium and 4D shows every week this month. A new planetarium exhibit “Habitat Earth” opens September 7.

Pawmetto Lifeline is hoping you find a furry friend at Kitten Palooza. The special runs through September 4. All on site kittens and cats can be adopted for $25. Pawmetto Lifeline says adoption fees includes things like a microchip, and spay/neuter surgery. For more information, check out the Pawmetto Lifeline website.

The town of Chapin is hosting their annual Labor Day Festival this weekend. The fun filled event includes a parade, concerts, food and much more! It will take place in the Beaufort Street District and will start off tomorrow with a 5K walk and run at 7 a.m. For more information on hours and specific events, visit chapinsc.com.