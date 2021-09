Police presence at Richland County Detention Center

This is a Developing story

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement and EMS are on the scene in Richland County at the Detention Center.

There is little information as to why there is a heavy Police presence.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is set to speak to the media at 10:30 a.m.

ABC Columbia News has a crew on scene and will bring you information as it develops.