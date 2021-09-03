Prisma Health: Overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says the overwhelming majority of all COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated. During a virtual news conference this afternoon, doctors with Prisma Health say the number of those hospitalized in its facilities with COVID-19 is only 46 fewer than at the height of the pandemic.

Officials say of those, 91% had not received the vaccine. For more information on how and where you can get a vaccine, visit Prisma’s website.