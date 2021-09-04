SLED investigating shooting, Reports: Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County

Murdaugh's wife and son were shot in June -the double homicide case remains open

The following breaking News article is from our ABC affiliate in Charleston.

UPDATE: Murdaugh is conscious and speaking according to sources.

Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head Saturday in Hampton County, according to his lawyer Jim Griffin.

Griffin said he found out through Alex’s brother, Randy.

Alex was changing a tire when a car passed him. The car turned around and the motorist shot him in the head, according to Griffin. Alex is being airlifted to Charleston.

State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the shooting.

“SLED has been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred in Hampton County,” a SLED spokesperson said. “No additional information is available at this time.”

Alex’s wife and son, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, were killed in a double homicide at their Colleton County home in June.