Richland County Coroner identifies teen shot over the weekend

The Coroner has identified the victim as 16 year old Josiah T.J. Sanders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified a teenager that was shot and killed in Columbia over the weekend.

Family, friends and a school district are mourning the loss.

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim as 16 year old Josiah T.J. Sanders. Police say Sanders was shot and killed at a home on McQeen Street Sunday night.

Columbia police say they are following leads.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888 CRIME SC.

Sanders was a student at Lower Richland High School.

STATEMENT FROM RICHLAND ONE SUPERINTENDENT DR. CRAIG WITHERSPOON:

“We were saddened to learn that one of our students, Josiah Sanders, was killed Sunday night. Josiah was a sophomore at Lower Richland High School. The district’s Crisis Team was at the school today to provide counseling, assistance and support to students and staff as needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Josiah’s family and the students and staff at Lower Richland.”