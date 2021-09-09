DHEC: 3,466 new cases of COVID-19, 55 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,198 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,268 probable cases for a total of 3,466 new cases of coronavirus in the Palmetto State. Additionally, DHEC reports 50 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 55 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 779,898 total cases reported and 11,050 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 22,550 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.9%.

According to the department, a total of 4,418,970 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 57.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.