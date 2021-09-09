FBI: Man wanted for murder in NC may be traveling to SC, surrounding states

1/3 Screen Shot 1400 06 18 At 12.18.34 Malek Anthony Moore Source: @FBICharlotte - Twitter

2/3 Screen Shot 1400 06 18 At 12.18.50 Malek Anthony Moore Source: @FBICharlotte - Twitter

3/3 Screen Shot 1400 06 18 At 12.19.03 Malek Anthony Moore Source: @FBICharlotte - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– FBI agents in Charlotte says a man wanted for two murders may be traveling through South Carolina or surrounding states. The FBI says 29-year-old Malek Anthony Moore has warrants out for first degree murder, first degree burglary and first degree kidnapping in connection with an investigation in Charlotte-Mecklenberg. Additionally, the FBI says Moore has been identified by strangers in multiple violent offenses since September 2.

According to investigators, he may use public transportation and railways. They say he may be traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina or surrounding states.

The #FBI is assisting @CMPD & Greensboro PD with the search for Malek Moore. He is wanted for two murders and could be traveling to SC or VA. Call 911 if you see him. Do not approach him. pic.twitter.com/pVRyCbz7bq — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 9, 2021

Authorities describe Moore as 6’1″, weighing 15 pounds, and he has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has a scar on his hand, three circles tattooed on his shoulder, teardrops tattooed on both his cheeks and his left ear is pierced. Investigators say he was last seen in the photo below, but he no longer has the jacket seen.

Investigators say Moore’s hair is now cut short, and he was last seen wearing a du-rag.

Authorities say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see Moore, call 911