SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From August 29- September 4, SCDEW says there were 1,265 initial claims filed, a decrease of 50 claims from the previous week in which 1,315 claims were reported.

The department says 9,830 claimants were paid last week, and they received an average benefit of $242.94. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,536,957,608.48 has been paid out.

According to SCDEW, the most claims last week came from Greenville County, with 222.

To access SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.