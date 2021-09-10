AG Wilson: Lexington woman accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Lexington woman was arrested Friday and accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult whom she served as their power of attorney. Officials say 46-year-old Karyn Howard is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

According to investigators, the victim was a vulnerable adult under state law, a resident at Lexington Extended Care and Howard served as their power of attorney. From 2017-2021, Howard is accused of making multiple unauthorized and improper transactions with the victim’s bank account in order to benefit herself.

Authorities say the exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, and the breach of trust charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years or a fine.