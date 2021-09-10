DHEC: 3,917 new cases of COVID-19, 99 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,299 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,618 probable cases for a total of 3,917 new coronavirus cases in the state. DHEC also reports 82 new confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 99 virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 784,052 COVID-19 cases and 11,149 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 25,558 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 12.0%.

According to the department, a total of 4,432,795 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department also says 58.0% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 49.1% or eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.