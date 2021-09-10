Doctor with Prisma Health discusses COVID-19 safety at outdoor events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With cases of COVID-19 spreading, many outdoor events such as football games or music festivals are still going on. So what can you do to keep yourself safe while still enjoying these events?

Friday morning, ABC Columbia spoke with Dr. Helmut Albrecht with Prisma Heath, who says the best way to avoid transmission is to not go. If you are planning on attending an outdoor event, Dr. Albrecht says to keep your mask on at all times and try to keep as much distance between you and others as possible