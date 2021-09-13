DHEC: 3,843 new cases of COVID-19, 51 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 3,474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 369 probable cases for a total of 3,843 cases. DHEC also reports 45 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 51 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 802,328 reported COVID-19 cases and 11,306 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 49,119 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 10.1%.

According to the department, a total of 4,474,503 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 58.5% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least coronavirus vaccine dose and 49.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.