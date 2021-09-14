No major changes forecast as RNC discusses 2024 calendar

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– As the Republican National Committee begins formulating its 2024 presidential nominating calendar, one of the key figures in that process said Monday he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to the order of early-state contests.

“I have not run into an appetite among committee members to enforce any major changes,” Drew McKissick, chairman of South Carolina’s Republican Party, told The Associated Press. “I think the process we had last cycle served us well. The timeline served us well.”

McKissick spoke with AP ahead of a trip to Washington, where the 11 members of the Presidential Primary Process Committee are meeting this week to discuss the calendar for the next presidential cycle. Their recommendations go next to the RNC’s Rules Committee.

The gathering comes after a 2020 primary process that saw some states opting not to hold GOP nominating contests, instead throwing their support behind the incumbent president — a move historically taken by both major parties when in control of the White House.