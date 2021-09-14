SLED: Alex Murdaugh conspired with man to shoot him in the head

Murdaugh called 911 to report he had been shot on September 4, three months after his wife and son were murdered

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A man was arrested Tuesday for assisted suicide in the case of prominent low country attorney Alex Murdaugh being shot in the head September 4 in Hampton County.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, faces charges of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Sources say Murdaugh was changing a tire when a car passed him and fired. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the incident happened on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville around 1:30 p.m. Murdaugh was treated for a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

Murdaugh’s wife and son, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, were killed in a double homicide at their Colleton County home in June. The case remains unsolved.

SLED says additional charges in the Alex Murdaugh shooting case are expected and will be announced at the appropriate time.

Smith was also accused of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.