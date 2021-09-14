Two state lawmakers cross the aisle, call for session to repeal proviso preventing school mask mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, a bi-partisan move came out out of the State House to repeal the mask mandate ban. Republican Senator Katrina Shealy and Democratic Representative Jermaine Johnson released a joint statement Tuesday calling for an emergency session to repeal the special budget mask proviso which prevents mask mandates in schools.

Thank you to my friend and colleague Sen. @KatrinaShealy for your leadership and continued advocacy for our children and most vulnerable populations. It takes courage to do what you do. Glad to be in the fight with you! #NEW80 pic.twitter.com/LqEaaIlWJS — Jermaine Johnson 🍎🦉🇺🇸 (@Dr_JLJohnson) September 14, 2021

The statement says, in part, “we need to repeal this proviso now and allow local governments to make these decisions on their own, based on the rate of spread and the pandemic’s impact on their communities.”