DHEC: 3,251 new cases of COVID-19, 138 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,409 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 842 probable cases for a total of 3,251 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 110 new confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for. a total of 138 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 809,779 COVID-19 cases reported and 11,483 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC says they received 26,481 from the latest testing period which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.6%.

According to the department, a total of 4,481,672 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 58.6% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 49.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.