DHEC: School COVID-19 data now includes students under quarantine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina parents now have access to not only the number of COVID-19 cases in their children’s schools, but also the number of students currently under quarantine. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the new reporting Wednesday afternoon.

The agency says it is critical that parents be armed with as much information as possible when it comes to protecting their children.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and dedication of our school officials, teachers and school employees around the state during these challenging, stressful and emotional times,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We know that school officials consider many factors when they make decisions about classroom instruction, and we hope that including quarantine and isolation numbers in our statewide school reporting will provide an additional data set for informing school officials, as well as students, parents and caregivers, about the current status of COVID-19’s effect on our schools.”

DHEC says their webpage containing this data will be updated every Wednesday. The department says it will send its new quarantine and isolation survey to schools Friday morning, and they must be returned by noon the following Tuesday for it to be included in DHEC’s reporting.

“As we work with all charter, public and private schools in the state to implement this new weekly reporting tool, the isolation and quarantine information may be incomplete initially, since the information is coming directly from our state’s schools,” said Dr. Traxler. “If your school’s data isn’t included in our DHEC reporting, please reach out and encourage your school to participate in this important public health effort.”

DHEC’s data covering school case, quarantine and isolation numbers can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.