COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral services are set for Friday for a Midlands chaplain who died of COVID-19. Chaplain Billie Bright served with the Columbia Fire Department and the Irmo Police Department.

A public visitation for Bright is Thursday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services. Funeral services will be Friday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church.