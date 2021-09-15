Man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh attends unrelated bond hearing before being taken to Hampton County

CNN– Overnight, there was a big development in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh earlier this month. Murdaugh was not seriously injured in the shooting back on September 4.

Authorities say the man accused in the alleged suicide for hire plot involving Murdaugh is facing numerous charges. Wednesday, Curtis Smith appeared in bond court in Colleton County on drug charges. Thursday, he’s expected to appear in Hampton County on charges ranging from assisted suicide to conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Murdaugh hired Smith to shoot him, so his son would receive an insurance payment. The bullet only grazed Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is already under investigation, after being accused of misspending his law firm’s money. He resigned last week.

His wife and son were murdered at their home in Colleton County in June.