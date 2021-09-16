Bond for Alex Murdaugh set at $20,000

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WCIV)– Alex Murdaugh appeared in front of a Hampton County Judge Thursday afternoon for bond hearing. Murdaugh’s bond was set at $20,000. ABC News 4 in Charleston says Murdaugh was issued a $10,000 bond for insurance fraud, a $5,000 bond for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and a $5,000 bond for filing a false police report.

WCIV also reports that Murdaugh handed his passport over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at the end of the hearing.

Alex Murdaugh was arrested earlier Thursday in connection with an alleged assisted suicide plot where he’s accused of hiring Curtis Smith to kill him, so his son could collect life insurance money.

Officials say Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in court on October 25.