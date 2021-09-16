DHEC: 4,306 new cases of COVID-19, 49 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,865 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,441 probable cases, for a total of 4,306 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 41 new confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 49 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 814,254 reported COVID-19 cases and 11,532 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says they received 33,528 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.4%.

According to the department, a total of 4,505,285 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 58.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 50% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVDI-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.