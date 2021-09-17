DHEC: 4,777 new cases of COVID-19, 83 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 3,610 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,167 probable cases for a total of 4,777 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 60 new confirmed deaths and 23 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 83 new deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says 819,204 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and there have been 11,614 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 40,559 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.9%.

According to the department, a total of 4,523,996 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.1% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 50.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.