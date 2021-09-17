SCSO: Deputy involved in vehicle collision that killed a pedestrian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead.

Authorities say the collision occurred on Pocalla Road near Manning Avenue. Investigators say a pedestrian was struck and died as a result of her injuries just before 2 p.m.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says it has no more information to report at this time.