South Carolinians opposed to vaccine and mask mandates rally at State Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — President Joe Biden’s initiative to require employees of companies with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated has been met with praise and criticism alike.

One of those opponents has been South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Friday at the State Capitol, South Carolinians agreeing with the governor let their voices be heard at a morning rally.

“I believe that for the most part South Carolina has done a better job than other states,”said Pamela Godwin, SC Women for Trump Columbia director.

Some believe the federal government is overreaching.

“Stop the controlling. Stop the manipulation before it goes too far,” said rally attendee Zoe Warren.

They do not believe there should be any form of vaccine mandates.

“If they believe they need a vaccine to be healthy, then by all means get a vaccine. I’m not going to get a vaccine. If someone else doesn’t want to get a vaccine, that’s their right,” said Zach Dunn, president of the group OverWatch USA.

Those in attendance were also speaking out against mask mandates in schools.

“It doesn’t allow breathing to be natural and also promotes a spirit of fear,” Dunn said.

The CDC has recommended masks for indoor settings and in schools. However, state law in South Carolina prohibits school districts from enacting mask mandates.

Those at the rally also spoke against the mask mandates for indoor settings such as those in Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia.

“If you want to wear a mask, great. If you don’t, you don’t. We should be working together,” Godwin said.

Health experts are hoping the mask mandates along with increased vaccination rates can work together to help slow the spread of COVID.

Friday, DHEC reported almost 5,000 new COVID cases and almost 100 new deaths.

“I feel that the medical community has been mismanaging everything,” Dunn said. “In fact, I believe there is a lot of false information going out from the medical community and local hospitals to the people of the United States.

Currently, just over 50 percent of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated with 59 percent having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Earlier this week, Governor McMaster tweeted that he will fight the President’s effort to mandate vaccinations in workplaces. Those in attendance at today’s rally say they appreciate the governor taking this stance.