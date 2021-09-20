Analysis finds many insurance plans no longer waiving out-of-pocket COVID-19 treatment costs

CNN– Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over. While most large insurance companies waived cost sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.

Now, coronavirus patients are getting sticker shock seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer. A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that 72% of health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.